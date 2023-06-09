Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Up 0.9%

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.16). Approximately 340,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 477,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.70 ($1.15).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £412.19 million, a P/E ratio of 667.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.60.

Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Transactions at Custodian Property Income REIT

About Custodian Property Income REIT

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £57,850 ($71,916.96). Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

