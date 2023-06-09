Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Major Shareholder Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 880,996 shares in the company, valued at $52,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of CYXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 84.13%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.20 million.
CYXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
