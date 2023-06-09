Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Major Shareholder Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Value & Opportunity Starboard sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 880,996 shares in the company, valued at $52,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CYXT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 84.13%. The business had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 73.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 314,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,194,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 531,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares during the last quarter.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.