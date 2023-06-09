DAO Maker (DAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.40 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $157.61 million and $3.40 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

