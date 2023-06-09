Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 431,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,184,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($1.43). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $709.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

