Deutsche Bank AG Has $206.35 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,901,257 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of Realty Income worth $206,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O opened at $60.84 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

