Deutsche Bank AG Has $209.15 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,344 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $209,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $314.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.77 and a 200-day moving average of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

