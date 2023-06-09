Deutsche Bank AG Has $209.15 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,344 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $209,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance
NYSE AMP opened at $314.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.77 and a 200-day moving average of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.