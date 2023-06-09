Deutsche Bank AG Has $78.93 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $78,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.