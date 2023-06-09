Deutsche Bank AG Has $87.04 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 249,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $87,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CF opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

