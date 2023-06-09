Deutsche Bank AG Has $89.06 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 957,161 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of DuPont de Nemours worth $89,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $70.05 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

