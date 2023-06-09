Deutsche Bank AG Has $91.51 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700,474 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 536,667 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $91,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

