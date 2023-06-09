Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,977 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.30% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $83,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.72 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

