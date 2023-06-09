Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.91.

RPM International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cowa LLC raised its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

