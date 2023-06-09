Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading 2.2% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.02 ($22.60) and last traded at €20.88 ($22.45). 65,191 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.44 ($21.98).

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.52 and a 200 day moving average of €20.55.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.