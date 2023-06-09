Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IRON. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,837. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53. Disc Medicine Opco has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $47.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.