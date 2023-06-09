Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.03. 1,030,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

