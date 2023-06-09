DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 5%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.19. 979,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,639,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DLocal Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

