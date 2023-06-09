Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Argus

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $155.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $153.81 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

