Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,414 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Domo worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 350,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 350,026 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 532,810 shares of company stock worth $7,500,239 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 95,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

