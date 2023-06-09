Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Gap Down to $15.74

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $15.34. Donegal Group shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 13,681 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Donegal Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $504.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $78,782.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,226.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,890 shares of company stock valued at $545,451. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

