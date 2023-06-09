Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 12,689 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.55. 412,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,277. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

