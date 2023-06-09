Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,782 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 224,507 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.70. 778,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.51. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

