Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $2.50 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.08 per share, with a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 over the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

