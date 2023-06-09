Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

CPA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $111.44. 94,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,098. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

