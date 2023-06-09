Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.80. 336,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

