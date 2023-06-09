Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Quanta Services makes up about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.
PWR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.56. 121,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
