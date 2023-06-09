Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Quanta Services makes up about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.56. 121,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

