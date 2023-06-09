Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in América Móvil by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,193,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,543,000 after buying an additional 242,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE AMX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.79. 322,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,080. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

