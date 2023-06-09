Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 196,478 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. Marathon Oil accounts for 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $15,797,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 83,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. 5,642,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,565. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

