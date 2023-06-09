Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.69 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Financial Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in American Financial Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.36. 112,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.