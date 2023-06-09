Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $3.65 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $23,909,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diageo by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 137,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,935. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,983.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

