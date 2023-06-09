Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Up 6.2%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.82. 2,556,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,687,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
