Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Up 6.2%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.82. 2,556,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,687,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

