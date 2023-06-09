Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $141.28. 353,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,466. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

