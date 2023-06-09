Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,601 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 166,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

