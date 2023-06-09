Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,411 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of ExlService worth $35,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ExlService by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.52. 178,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,865. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.56 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.74 and its 200 day moving average is $166.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

