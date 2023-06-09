Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 232,645 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 232,645 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Texas Roadhouse worth $31,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. 324,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,161. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,099. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

