Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $33,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $108.57. 111,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

