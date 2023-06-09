Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Extreme Networks worth $46,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,917,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 756,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,338. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

