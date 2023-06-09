Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $27.37 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,139. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

