Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $51.75 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,241 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Axon Enterprise worth $51,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $195.97. 127,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,362. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 98,343 shares worth $21,267,844. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

