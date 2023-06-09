Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $60.96 Million Stock Holdings in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the quarter. DICE Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.10% of DICE Therapeutics worth $60,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

DICE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 128,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,265. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DICE shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 172,960 shares worth $6,183,509. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

