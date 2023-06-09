Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $39.07 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $715.45. 626,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,348. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The firm has a market cap of $282.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $668.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

