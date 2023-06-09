Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $76,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 220,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,325. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.