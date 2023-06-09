Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $41.67 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,668,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Fabrinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $112.74. 79,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.