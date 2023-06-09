DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $124.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $129.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.82.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

