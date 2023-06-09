Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €28.10 ($30.22) and last traded at €28.32 ($30.45). 57,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.44 ($30.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.14 and its 200 day moving average is €32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

