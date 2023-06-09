Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

