Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.96. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 438,807 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,343 shares of company stock valued at $79,858. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 126.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.