Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

ESTC stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after buying an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Elastic by 19,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $40,308,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

