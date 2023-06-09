Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Elastic Stock Up 1.2 %

ESTC stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after buying an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Elastic by 19,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $40,308,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.