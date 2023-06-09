Elisha W. Finney Sells 194 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $191.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.