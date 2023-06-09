Elisha W. Finney Sells 194 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ICU Medical Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $191.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
Recommended Stories
