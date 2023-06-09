Eminence Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 714,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 500,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Manchester United by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $19.47. 1,027,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,852. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

