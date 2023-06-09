Eminence Capital LP Boosts Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent makes up 1.8% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 5.61% of E2open Parent worth $99,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.3% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,325,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 13.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,032,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 615,042 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.27 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $58,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares in the company, valued at $926,285.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $206,700 over the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

